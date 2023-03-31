Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Three Hinds Co. detention officers arrested in contraband crackdown
Stephon Spann
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement

Latest News

A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for 5 of Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims
Mississippi Black Legislative Caucus hopes to get more relief for tornado victims
Mississippi Black Legislative Caucus hopes to get more relief for tornado victims
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Carroll County Storm Damage
Carroll County residents reflects on Friday’s deadly storm
Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants 6-year-old cancer survivor her wish
Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants 6-year-old cancer survivor her wish