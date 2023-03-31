Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Tornado destroys Silver City elderly apartments, leaving one resident dead

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was one week since an EF-4 tornado ripped through the south delta, claiming lives, destroying homes, and forever changing the landscape. In Silver City, officials say the twister was on the ground for about a mile, demolishing a residence for the elderly in its path.

“I didn’t know, you know, it was coming here,” said Louise Haywood. “I know it was coming, saying it was Rolling Fork.”

Thirty miles northeast of Rolling Fork, Louise Haywood lost power to her home Friday night when she took shelter in the bathroom. Then she heard the violent winds of the twister. It was destroying the elderly apartment complex directly across from her Starlette Street home. The 81-year-old looked in disbelief at the destruction.

“I couldn’t think. I just looked, and just I couldn’t do nothing but cry because, you know, after they said he was gone, I could do nothing but cry,” said Haywood.

Humphreys County Coroner Samuel Irving said 61-year-old Freddie Deere died in his Silver City Elderly Apartment. He was found in his bedroom beneath debris. Deere, 41-year-old Robert Lee, and two-year-old Aubree Green were killed in the storm.

The 24-unit complex is uninhabitable. Residents have been relocated. The nearby homes received minor to extensive damage. Haywood fared better than many in the small community. Windows were broken, and the roof and car were damaged, but no injuries.

“This has never come through here like this, a small community and never came through here like this, but it’s God’s work, so you can’t stop that,” said the lifelong Silver City resident.

Power was restored to the retiree’s home Wednesday. Organizations are providing her and her neighbors with meals and water. It will be quite some time before the elderly residents of the complex return and maybe even longer for the small community to be whole again.

