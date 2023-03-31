Things To Know Friday, March 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. WLBT and Gray Television host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief

Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a tornado destroyed her home, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez | AP)

WLBT and its parent company, Gray Television, are hosting a Gray Day of Giving, Friday, March 31, a televised donation relief drive following devastating tornadoes in the Mississippi Delta. Gray stations in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi will join in the relief drive efforts organized by WLBT. The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit on March 24, claiming multiple lives, destroying homes, and displacing hundreds. In Rolling Fork and Silver City, the tornado was recorded as an EF-4. Other affected areas experienced EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes. To help launch the Gray Day of Giving, WLBT, and Gray Television are making a $25,000 donation to jumpstart the donation efforts.

2. President Biden, First Lady expected in Miss. Friday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky | AP)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to touch down shortly in Mississippi as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the damage. The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted sometime Friday morning. The president issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster. Governor Tate Reeves said he plans to be on the ground with the President and First Lady Friday morning.

3. Family and friends remember double homicide victims

Family and friends gathered on Jefferson Street Thursday night to remember the victims in Saturday’s double homicide. Two people were shot and killed near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade by a wanted Florence man Saturday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence for the emotional tribute to the victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Spann, and 23-year-old Auden Jubilee Simpkins were shot to death outside the State Fairgrounds at the start of the St. Paddy’s Parade.

