Subject injured after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Jackson.

According to MBI, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Friday near the 1000 block of Raymond Road.

The U.S. Marshal Service attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a residence on Raymond Road, when a subject presented a weapon towards officers.

The altercation resulted in the person receiving minor injuries. No officers were injured.

MBI is currently investigating the incident and gathering evidence.

