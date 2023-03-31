Careers
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire

Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire(Lexie Hamil)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of a popular local restaurant owner was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to a release by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Robert Hamil, 27, was hit by a Ford Focus around 12:11 a.m. on Highway 16 east near Vaughn Road in Yazoo County.

Hamil’s wife, Lexie Hamil, told WLBT News that Robert was changing a flat tire when he was hit.

Robert is the son of Bob Hamil, the owner Mama Hamil’s, a southern soul food restaurant located in Madison.

He was the father of two girls and graduated from Mississippi College.

“Helping others was a strong trait of Robert, no matter the need or size of the job,” his obituary read. “The day after the tornado struck Rolling Fork, Robert and Lexie left very early Saturday morning after loading up construction equipment such as back hoes and supplies. They worked and assisted those in need for the next 16 hours giving of their time to aid others.”

Mama Hamil’s announced on their Facebook page that they will be closed on Monday, April 3, for Robert’s funeral, which will be held at the First Ridgeland Baptist Church, where Robert and his family were members.

