Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged AirDropped to students and teachers.

The message, which said a shooting or bombing would happen at noon, was not considered a valid threat by law enforcement. Investigators said they believe the message was AirDropped from inside the school, likely by a student, and that they felt confident they would be able to track them down.

News of the threatening messages spread like wildfire in the wake of Thursday’s accidental lockdown at Harrison Central High School, which is also part of the Harrison County School District.

D’Iberville High officials say they were never put on lockdown, and parents were being allowed to check out their children. But it was a frustrating process for the many worried parents who all showed up at once and couldn’t get to their kids right away.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.