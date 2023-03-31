Ridgeland Titans pitch back-to-back no-hitters

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Pitching has become the name of the game for the Ridgeland High School baseball, and the Titans are riding the no-hitter wave.

“I just go up there ready to pitch. Have fun. Help my guys out,” Isiah McCienty said.

In the span of two days, the Titans pitched three no-hitters and extended their winning streak to nine games.

Pitching in those games was not a simple task. But when it happened, it was big, and the Titans accomplished the feat as a team.

“It was a really special thing to do,” Dakari Wallace said. “Obviously, a no hitter isn’t an easy task to accomplish. Going up there, I had in my mind ‘just throw it down the middle.”

“I didn’t know until the 7th inning. So, once I realized it, I was just trying to make sure they didn’t get a hit,” Parker Ishee said. “It’s really special but just throwing strikes and doing our job.”

Practice and hard work are the main ingredients to stellar pitching performances like that. So, when it all comes together, the Ridgeland pitching coach loves having a front row seat to his players’ success.

“It makes me happy to see their hard work paying off… They’re the ones out there throwing every day,” Coach Tanner Moulder said. “Going through our fall and summer throwing programs. Lifting weights, running, and doing all the things that they don’t want to do. They see it paying off. That’s what makes me the happiest about getting to coach them and getting to see all that hard work come to fruition.”

Before the guys head out to the mound to throw their first pitch, they always try to remember one piece of advice from Coach Moulder...

“Don’t live and die on every pitch,” Wallace said.

“Settle in on the mound. Don’t get too much in your head. Stay back over the rubber,” Ishee said. “He loves to say that about 30 times a game.”

And with all of that great advice, I headed to the bump… and I decided that I’d leave the pitching to the players. Because, according to Coach Moulder, as long as his pitchers keep doing what they are doing, they’ll be just fine.

“We’re going to be tough to beat, but we gotta keep throwing it the way we’re throwing it,” he said. “Fielding it the way we’re fielding it and hitting it the way we’re hitting it; we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.