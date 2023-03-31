Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

President Biden, First Lady expected in Miss. Friday morning

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to touch down shortly in Mississippi as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the damage.

The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted sometime Friday morning.

The president issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster.

Governor Tate Reeves said he plans to be on the ground with the President and First Lady Friday morning.

Reeves was in Anguilla Thursday, at South Delta Middle School, which is being used as a staging area for many of the relief efforts.

He met with survivors of the tornado and several people who are working in the relief effort.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Timothy Herrington ‘optimistic’ in the face of capital murder charge, family says
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center
Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint
Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint

Latest News

President Neddie Winters says the group has helped to connect people, help to cultivate...
Mission Mississippi celebrates 30 year Anniversary
Emmett Till "Let Them See It" exhibit at Two Mississippi Museums
Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley exhibit, ‘LET THE WORLD SEE,’ opens April 1 at Two Ms Museums
Pearl police introduces new K-9 officer
Pearl police introduces new K-9 officer
The small delta community of Silver City is leveled, leaving 3 dead
The small delta community of Silver City is leveled, leaving 3 dead