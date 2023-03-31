President Biden, First Lady expected in Miss. Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to touch down shortly in Mississippi as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the damage.

The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted sometime Friday morning.

The president issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster.

Governor Tate Reeves said he plans to be on the ground with the President and First Lady Friday morning.

Reeves was in Anguilla Thursday, at South Delta Middle School, which is being used as a staging area for many of the relief efforts.

He met with survivors of the tornado and several people who are working in the relief effort.

