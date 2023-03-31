Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old transported to Children’s of Mississippi

Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old baby transported to Children’s of Mississippi
Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old baby transported to Children’s of Mississippi(KTTC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unresponsive three-month-old baby has been taken to a Jackson hospital.

According to the Brandon Police Department, officers responded to a call around 11:58 a.m. Friday morning from the Brandon Fire Department, who needed assistance escorting an ambulance out of the Brandon First Baptist Church Children’s Center to the Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson.

The ambulance was carrying an unresponsive three-month-old infant.

Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman asks the public to pray for the child, family, the daycare workers, first responders, and the medical team involved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

File photo
Contractor to take over meter reading, Jackson water manager says
Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, 56
Fannie Lou Hamer’s daughter dies at 56
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Friday’s lessons were interrupted at D’Iberville High School by a threatening messaged...
Shooting threat AirDropped to students at D’Iberville High School