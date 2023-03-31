Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old transported to Children’s of Mississippi

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unresponsive three-month-old baby has been taken to a Jackson hospital.

According to the Brandon Police Department, officers responded to a call around 11:58 a.m. Friday morning from the Brandon Fire Department, who needed assistance escorting an ambulance out of the Brandon First Baptist Church Children’s Center to the Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson.

The ambulance was carrying an unresponsive three-month-old infant.

Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman asks the public to pray for the child, family, the daycare workers, first responders, and the medical team involved.

