Mothers of Murdered Sons
Pearl police introduces new K-9 officer

By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Pearl introduced a new furry friend as a member to its crime fighting team.

Enzo Sky, a new K-9 Officer specializes in drug detection, tracking, and subduing suspects.

His handler, Investigator Brandon Jordan with the Pearl Police Department wants you to know Enzo brings a great sense of intelligence and confidence to every call.

“It makes me feel safer because I know anytime I can let him out. If I’m unable to do anything else. It’s also another tool that we can use to not have to go deadly force,” Jordan said.

Enzo is a Belgian Malinois, born in Europe and brought to the United States, where he was trained by Southern State K-9 in Petal.

