Mothers of Murdered Sons
One arrested following assault on USM officer, police say

Steven Green, 32, from North Carolina, allegedly assaulted an officer when being arrested for trespassing on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.(Forrest County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A North Carolina man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus Friday morning.

University Police said an officer spotted 32-year-old Steven Green, who had previously been barred from the campus, on a bicycle near Cook Library. The officer then attempted to place Green under arrest for trespassing, but Green allegedly assaulted the officer while resisting arrest.

Green now faces one count of trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of felony simple assault on a police officer.

At the time of the arrest, a second individual approached the scene and was momentarily detained by campus police. This individual was later released with no charges.

“I appreciate the quick work of the officers on the scene this morning,” said University Police Chief Rusty Keyes. “Our officers are committed to maintaining a safe campus for our students, faculty, staff and visitors, and their professionalism was evident again this morning.”

Green is booked into the Forrest County Jail to await an official court appearance on Saturday morning.

Keyes said they believe this was an isolated incident and did not pose a threat to the broader campus community.

