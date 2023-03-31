Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mission Mississippi celebrates 30 year Anniversary

The group has worked across the state to promote racial reconciliation and healing
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mission Mississippi is celebrating 30 years of Racial Reconciliation and healing.

The non-profit group hosted a kickoff event Thursday at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Mission Mississippi President, Neddie Winters says the group has had a meaningful impact on businesses, individuals and politicians.(WLBT)

Mission Mississippi worked with different organizations around the state to help build support for the facility.

President Neddie Winters says the group has traveled throughout the Magnolia State to connect people, to help cultivate relationships, and to move beyond barriers.

Winters also told us the impact of Mission Mississippi has touched businesses, individuals and politicians.

“One of our former Governors said the greatest impact on his life beyond God and his wife was Mission Mississippi,” Winters said. “And we were excited to hear that and he and his opponent were on the stage together and we saw them demonstrate their belief in Christ to exceed their politics.”

Winters led the group in a prayer for the tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta.

A leadership panel was also held to discuss Christian reconciliation and racial healing over the ministry’s 30 year history and into the future. President elect, Brian Crawford, served as the moderator.

