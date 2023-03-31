Enter to win free pizza
Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded additional $1.3 billion for construction of LPD 32

LPD 32 mockup
LPD 32 mockup(Ingalls Shipbuilding)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula announced that they’ll receive an additional $1.3 billion for the construction of the ship LPD 32. The fixed-price-incentive totals $1.54 billion.

“Our shipbuilders are dedicated to delivering these ships to our Navy and Marine Corps partners, having done so for over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This program is strong and has enabled the Department of Navy and Ingalls to establish a formidable capability based on a mature design, an ever-increasingly efficient production line and a team of shipbuilders that keep the Navy’s critical industrial base network across the country strong.”

The ship will be the 16th in the San Antonio class and the third Flight II LPD.

In June 2022, Ingalls was given $240 million in an advance procurement contract for LPD 32 from the Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction. The money from the contract gave Ingalls the ability to begin buying the material as well as major equipment across a supplier network of nearly 400 companies in 30 states.

