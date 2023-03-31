Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
HPD: 5 people injured in 5-vehicle crash on U.S. 49, Hardy Street intersection

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that HPD is directing traffic as all southbound lanes are blocked, along with the left northbound lane.(Allen Brewer)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Five people were taken to a local hospital after being involved in a five-vehicle crash in Hattiesburg Friday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.

A person who was involved in the crash said the crash started in the U.S. 49 northbound lane next to Walgreens, and the crash pushed his truck into the southbound lane near the University of Southern Mississippi.

An HPD officer said five people were taken to the hospital by three AAA Ambulance Services vehicles to be treated for their injuries. The condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

Traffic on the U.S. 49 southbound lanes was being delayed, and some traffic was being rerouted through USM as first responders were working on the scene, according to HPD.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash site was clear at 11:46 a.m.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

