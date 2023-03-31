First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few storms are possible this evening and overnight, especially along and north of I-20. There is an overall threat of thunderstorms after sunset Friday and before sunrise Saturday, but the severe threat risk around Central and Southwest Mississippi is marginal or slight, a 1 or a 2, on a scale of 1 thru 5, with 1 being the lowest. It will also remain quite windy with gusts over 30mph, outside of thunderstorms and higher in thunderstorms. We are watching closely for any development north of I-20 in the tornado impacted zone from last week. This poses a higher threat tonight than other spots in our viewing area. A high-risk zone is in North Mississippi. Saturday and Sunday look relatively nice with highs near 80 Saturday and middle 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later on Sunday from the evening into the night and spilling over onto Monday. More unsettled weather is likely next week. Highs may reach the middle and upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. The average high this time of year is 73 and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 7:20pm.

