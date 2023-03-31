Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few storms are possible this evening and overnight, especially along and north of I-20.  There is an overall threat of thunderstorms after sunset Friday and before sunrise Saturday, but the severe threat risk around Central and Southwest Mississippi is marginal or slight, a 1 or a 2, on a scale of 1 thru 5, with 1 being the lowest.  It will also remain quite windy with gusts over 30mph, outside of thunderstorms and higher in thunderstorms.  We are watching closely for any development north of I-20 in the tornado impacted zone from last week.  This poses a higher threat tonight than other spots in our viewing area.  A high-risk zone is in North Mississippi.  Saturday and Sunday look relatively nice with highs near 80 Saturday and middle 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later on Sunday from the evening into the night and spilling over onto Monday.  More unsettled weather is likely next week.  Highs may reach the middle and upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.  The average high this time of year is 73 and the average low is 50.  Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 7:20pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Friday severe risk
First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Friday ahead of potential for few strong storms into tonight
We are tracking wind gusts upwards 30 to 40 miles per hour today ahead of our next set of...
First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisories today and tracking strong storms late tonight into early Saturday morning. Quiet weekend ahead with storms returning next week!
Strong storms are possible late tonight going into Saturday morning. We are under Wind...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: