First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisories today and tracking strong storms late tonight into early Saturday morning. Quiet weekend ahead with storms returning next week!

We are tracking wind gusts upwards 30 to 40 miles per hour today ahead of our next set of...
We are tracking wind gusts upwards 30 to 40 miles per hour today ahead of our next set of storms. Severe storms will be possible late tonight going into Saturday morning.
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Happy Friday morning!

We’re continuing to track Friday night’s storms, which will impact our viewing area between 11 PM tonight and 3 AM Saturday.

Strong storms are possible late tonight going into Saturday morning. We are under Wind Advisories for many of our Northern counties today.

Throughout the day this Friday, get ready for some windy conditions as we have Wind Advisories for many of our Northwestern counties. Wind Gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph. Highs today will reach into the low 80s. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Weekend Forecast: Most of the rain will exit through Saturday morning, but with a frontal boundary nearby, another wave of rain and storms will shift through the area by the latter part of Sunday into Monday.

Next Week: Temperatures will reach well into the 80s; nearing 90 by Tuesday ahead of our next system due in by Wednesday – eventually bringing more rain chances and a slight cool down through mid-late next week.

