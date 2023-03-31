Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Friday ahead of potential for few strong storms into tonight

Friday severe risk
Friday severe risk(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, windy conditions are anticipated today ahead of an approaching cold front to our west. Temperatures will reach the 80 in most locations as south winds gust as high as 30 to 40 MPH at times. A wind advisory will remain in effect for our South Delta counties until midnight. This front will also bring a potential for strong to severe storms to our area after sunset, mainly for those that live north of I-20. The overall risk for severe weather is much greater to the north of us, but a couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out locally later this evening. Severe storms, if any, could produce gusty winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. Most of the activity will clear our area by morning with temperatures down in the 60s.

Besides a linger morning shower, Saturday’s forecast will consist of mostly to partly sunny skies. Expect it to feel warm tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Slightly cooler air will gradually filter in by the overnight period with low temperatures in the lower 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will also be mostly quiet and in the 70s before another batch of scattered showers, thunderstorms track in that night into Monday.

Periods of unsettled weather are expected for much of next week. The first half of Monday could possibly be a tad wet with scattered showers around. We will likely briefly dry out for Tuesday and warm up to near 90 degrees before more rain and storm chances emerge for the second half of the work week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Timothy Herrington ‘optimistic’ in the face of capital murder charge, family says
Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

We are tracking wind gusts upwards 30 to 40 miles per hour today ahead of our next set of...
First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisories today and tracking strong storms late tonight into early Saturday morning. Quiet weekend ahead with storms returning next week!
Strong storms are possible late tonight going into Saturday morning. We are under Wind...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Few storms possible late Friday
First Alert Forecast: warm, bright Thursday; chance for storms to emerge late Friday