First Alert Forecast: warm, windy Friday ahead of potential for few strong storms into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, windy conditions are anticipated today ahead of an approaching cold front to our west. Temperatures will reach the 80 in most locations as south winds gust as high as 30 to 40 MPH at times. A wind advisory will remain in effect for our South Delta counties until midnight. This front will also bring a potential for strong to severe storms to our area after sunset, mainly for those that live north of I-20. The overall risk for severe weather is much greater to the north of us, but a couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out locally later this evening. Severe storms, if any, could produce gusty winds, hail, and possibly a tornado. Most of the activity will clear our area by morning with temperatures down in the 60s.

Besides a linger morning shower, Saturday’s forecast will consist of mostly to partly sunny skies. Expect it to feel warm tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Slightly cooler air will gradually filter in by the overnight period with low temperatures in the lower 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will also be mostly quiet and in the 70s before another batch of scattered showers, thunderstorms track in that night into Monday.

Periods of unsettled weather are expected for much of next week. The first half of Monday could possibly be a tad wet with scattered showers around. We will likely briefly dry out for Tuesday and warm up to near 90 degrees before more rain and storm chances emerge for the second half of the work week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.