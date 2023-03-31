Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
FEMA mobile registration centers now open to those affected by storm

A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of...
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to assess the damage and aid in response and recovery efforts in multiple counties affected by the March 24th tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), disaster number DR-4697.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Mobile Registration Centers are now open to serve those affected by the storms and severe weather at the following locations:

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George Street Carrollton, MS, 38947 (Closed Sunday, April 2nd)

Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street Belzoni, MS, 39038

Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street Rolling Fork, MS, 39159

Monroe County: The Old Amory National Guard Building, 101 South 9th Street, Amory, MS, 38821

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are also going door-to-door to assist residents with their FEMA applications.

Residents are strongly advised not to disclose any personally identifiable information to anyone unless they are wearing FEMA attire and have their federal photo identification badge.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola, and Sharkey counties in Mississippi are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

