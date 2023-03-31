Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Fannie Lou Hamer’s daughter dies at 56

Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, 56
Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, 56(Chomatic Black)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RULEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a civil rights icon has died.

Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, 56, died at a hospital in Ruleville, Mississippi. Flakes is the last living child of civil and voting rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer.

Flakes, who in recent years had been traveling and speaking about her mother’s legacy, had been battling breast cancer and just returned from an engagement at a museum in Seattle, Washington, according to family members.

Flakes was taken to North Sunflower Medical Center in her hometown of Ruleville, on March 24, after complaining of weakness.

“She spent a few days with us in Winona, and she was having issues holding things in her hand,” said friend Vickie Roberts-Ratliff. “So, we started out early Friday morning driving her back to Ruleville and we took her straight to the hospital.”

Ruby McWilliams, who helped raise Flakes and her older sister, Lenora, after Hamer’s death, met them at the hospital.

“She just didn’t look right,” McWilliams said. “And she would try to hold things and her hands would just slip down. She stayed there a few days and they decided to send her home on hospice. The doctor said she could last two days, or it could be two hours. So, friends and family were in and out to see her, and I just didn’t realize it was going to be the last time I saw my child.”

Nicknamed “Cookie” by Hamer and her husband, Pap, Flakes was born on September 22, 1966.

Jacqueline Hamer leaves behind two sons, Shadney and Trenton, and many families and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 4 - 6 p.m. at Byers Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Funeral services are Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church followed by a burial at the Mount Galilee Cemetery, also in Ruleville.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Timothy Herrington ‘optimistic’ in the face of capital murder charge, family says
Plane crash
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Exhibition game between JSU, M-Braves cancelled following sod issues at Trustmark Park
Exhibition game between JSU, M-Braves cancelled following sod issues at Trustmark Park
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of...
FEMA mobile registration centers now open to those affected by storm
Subject injured after officer-involved shooting in Jackson
Subject injured after officer-involved shooting in Jackson