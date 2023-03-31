Fannie Lou Hamer’s daughter dies at 56

RULEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a civil rights icon has died.

Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, 56, died at a hospital in Ruleville, Mississippi. Flakes is the last living child of civil and voting rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer.

Flakes, who in recent years had been traveling and speaking about her mother’s legacy, had been battling breast cancer and just returned from an engagement at a museum in Seattle, Washington, according to family members.

Flakes was taken to North Sunflower Medical Center in her hometown of Ruleville, on March 24, after complaining of weakness.

“She spent a few days with us in Winona, and she was having issues holding things in her hand,” said friend Vickie Roberts-Ratliff. “So, we started out early Friday morning driving her back to Ruleville and we took her straight to the hospital.”

Ruby McWilliams, who helped raise Flakes and her older sister, Lenora, after Hamer’s death, met them at the hospital.

“She just didn’t look right,” McWilliams said. “And she would try to hold things and her hands would just slip down. She stayed there a few days and they decided to send her home on hospice. The doctor said she could last two days, or it could be two hours. So, friends and family were in and out to see her, and I just didn’t realize it was going to be the last time I saw my child.”

Nicknamed “Cookie” by Hamer and her husband, Pap, Flakes was born on September 22, 1966.

Jacqueline Hamer leaves behind two sons, Shadney and Trenton, and many families and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 4 - 6 p.m. at Byers Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Funeral services are Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church followed by a burial at the Mount Galilee Cemetery, also in Ruleville.

