Mothers of Murdered Sons
Family and friends remember double homicide victims

Joshua Spann and Auden Jubilee Simpkins were shot and killed Saturday
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends gathered on Jefferson Street Thursday night to remember the victims in Saturday’s double homicide.

Two people were shot and killed near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade by a wanted Florence man Saturday afternoon.

Friends say Simpkins was loved by everyone who knew her, including the parents and the children...
Friends say Simpkins was loved by everyone who knew her, including the parents and the children she cared for.(WLBT)

There was a heavy police presence for the emotional tribute to the victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Spann, and 23-year-old Auden Jubilee Simpkins were shot to death outside the State Fairgrounds at the start of the St. Paddy’s Parade.

Family members says Spann was a firefighter, bouncer and a father.
Family members says Spann was a firefighter, bouncer and a father.(WLBT)

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Cummins has been charged in their deaths. Spann tried to intervene during a domestic situation when he was shot.

Thursday night, friends and family members said they want justice for the victims and this vigil was about how they lived and how they touched the lives of so many.

Family members and friends say the vigil was held to remember how Spann and Simpkins touched so...
Family members and friends say the vigil was held to remember how Spann and Simpkins touched so many lives.(WLBT)

“Just a good, a stand around guy. Always been there for everybody. He would give you the shirt off his back and never ask for it back. For all this to happen it’s a hard loss for everybody,” Spann’s friend Elisha Morgan said.

”I’m just here, I want justice for my cousin. this here is remembering him,” Jerrod Melvin, Spann’s cousin said. “You see all these people out here. He wasn’t just, just a guy. He was a man who was loved by many. He was a firefighter, he was a bouncer, he was a father.”

Those gathered Thursday night tried to comfort each other as they held candles and shared memories of Spann and Simpkins. Simpkins was employed at Madison Preschool.

Her family has announced funeral services for April 8th at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Jackson.

