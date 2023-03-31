Exhibition game between JSU, M-Braves cancelled following sod issues at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An exhibition game between the Jackson State baseball team and the Mississippi Braves has been canceled following sod issues at Trustmark Park.

Tuesday, the Southern Miss versus Ole Miss game at Trustmark Park was called a no contest by the umpires in the bottom of the fourth inning due to the infield sod issues. Southern Miss was leading the ballgame 2-1.

🚨: The Hank Aaron Tribute exhibition game between Jackson State baseball and the Mississippi Braves has been canceled due to recent sod issues at Trustmark Park.



The game was set for April 5. Infield sod issues halted the USM vs Ole Miss game Tuesday, resulting in a no contest. — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) March 31, 2023

It was later revealed that the infield grass had been replaced two weeks before the game between the in-state teams.

WLBT can confirm the infield grass has been dug up just a week away from the M-Braves season-opening series.

New sod was laid two weeks before the Southern Miss and Ole Miss game. Now, the infield sod has been removed.



The M-Braves 2023 season-opener is just 7 days away pic.twitter.com/gxUMLAMtiV — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) March 31, 2023

According to the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, the inaugural Colombian Coffee Company Hank Aaron Tribute Game between the Jackson State Tigers and Mississippi Braves that was originally set for Wednesday, April 5, at Trustmark Park has been called off due to “field conditions from recent rain.”

The M-Braves confirmed the cancellation as well.

“This is very unfortunate and supporters of both organizations were looking forward to this exhibition game but we understand the field is unplayable,” Tim Bennett, the CEO of the Hank Aarons Sports Academy said. “We are thankful for the help and support from everyone at the Braves and Major League Baseball and their interest in serving the minority community.”

A refund is available for those who purchased tickets for the game by contacting Bennett at Tim@hankaaronsports.com or at the location of the Hank Aarons Sports Academy.

“I want to make sure that I personally thank everyone that stepped up to believe in and support these efforts and my sincerest thanks to both Omar Johnson at Jackson State University, the Atlanta Braves organization, its General Manager, President, and player development. We look forward to playing this game in 2024 as we continue to carry the mantle and legacy of Mr. Aaron.”

WLBT asked the M-Braves’ if the home and season-opening series against the Biloxi Shuckers from April 7 to April 9 will have any conflicts, and the organization has yet to respond.

