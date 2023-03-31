Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Timothy Herrington ‘optimistic’ in the face of capital murder charge, family says
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center
Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint
Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday following indictment, officials say
This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. They have...
Hoverboards recalled after two sisters killed in fire
In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado