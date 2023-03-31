Contractor to take over meter reading, Jackson water manager says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water meter reading in the capital city will soon be taken over by a private company.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says JXN Water is planning to amend its contract with Sustainability Partners and UMS to allow the firms to not only install the meters but to read and repair them once they’re in place.

Henifin met with the city’s meter readers on Friday to discuss plans.

He says workers in the division will be given an opportunity to take a job with UMS or transfer to another division in city government.

“The plan is for our folks to have an opportunity to interview and decide whether they want to accept a job offer with the contractor to continue working in their field or go back to work [with] the city in some other aspect,” he said.

The news impacts about nine or 10 workers. He was not sure how many would agree to take positions with the SP subcontractor or opt to stay with the city.

“The city’s made a commitment to bring all those people back that don’t [take the] contract opportunity,” he said.

Henifin was appointed third-party manager last November as part of a federal court order placing Jackson’s water system and billing system under receivership.

Since taking over, Henifin has enlisted several private contractors to take on duties that would typically be handled by the city.

One of the earliest contracts was with Jacobs Solutions, which took over operations of the city’s water treatment plants in February.

“We’re transitioning pretty much everything to contract operation like we did with the plants,” he said. “After we got the plants going and stabilized, we start[ed] working on the water maintenance crews that have been doing work on the pipes and we’ve got some contracts in place now.”

Henifin now is amending the city’s contract with Sustainability Partners and UMS to allow the companies to take over meter readings and to provide additional meter maintenance as needed.

Jackson brought on SP in 2021 to replace the water meters installed as part of the Siemens contract. SP hired the Hammond, Louisiana-based UMS as a subcontractor.

Under the terms of the agreement, SP put up the initial costs to replace tens of thousands of commercial and residential meters. Once the meters are up and running, the city pays a monthly fee for each device installed. Those funds, in turn, go toward maintaining the devices.

“They already have the obligation to maintain the Kamstrup meters for the life of the contract. And they’re doing that with UMS, the company that’s installing the meters,” Henifin said. “All we’re doing is adding more resources to the contract... so that the city portion of that contract is no longer done by the city, but it’s all done by one contractor.”

It was not known how much the additional work would cost.

Henifin says entering into the contract ensures employees will have jobs once the receivership ends. Exactly how long Henifin will be in Jackson is unclear. His position and his office expenses are currently being funded by a one-year grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I’m just the interim third-party manager. So, I’m really not in a position to buy vehicles, insurance for folks,” he said. “We’re just trying to get the water system stable and working... We’re not trying to build a complete utility from the ground up.”

By comparison, the city’s contract with SP is for 20 years.

He also says expanding the SP contract also will end finger-pointing over who is responsible for meter-related issues.

“Now, we’ll get a call about a meter problem. We’ll send the crew out to look at it, find out it might be a Kamstrup issue, maybe it was an installation problem,” he said. “Now, it’s going to just be one firm responsible for all of that.”

