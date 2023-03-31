Carroll County residents reflects on Friday’s deadly storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after a deadly storm hit parts of Mississippi, Carroll County residents are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened.

People in the Summerfield community say they remember all too well what the violent storm brought last Friday night, wreaking havoc on the entire city, with some even saying they didn’t know if they would make it.

Now, those residents are hoping to get past the tragic event and eventually rebuild the close-knit community they live in.

Throughout the town, dozens of mobile homes ripped to shreds, as well as furniture and damaged vehicles flipped upside-down in the fields.

Dominique Christian says after hearing the roaring winds getting stronger and stronger, she gathered all of her children into the nearest closet.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and she credits God for that.

“I’m blessed and thankful. I swear, I got a testimony to tell everyday because I don’t want to experience this never again,” she said.

Others impacted by the storm say they have never seen anything like it.

Many residents who are now displaced and without a home say they are in desperate need of federal emergency assistance.

