Will Jackson have trash pickup come April 1? Today’s council meeting could determine that

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special city council meeting Thursday afternoon will likely determine whether customers in the capital city will have their trash picked up come Saturday.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has called a special meeting of the Jackson City Council for 3 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at City Hall.

The meeting includes just one agenda item, a request from the mayor to approve a four-year contract with Richard’s Disposal, and comes just one day before the city’s emergency contract with that firm expires.

Whether the council will approve Richard’s remains to be seen. Members have rejected bringing on the New Orleans-based company multiple times in the last year.

But as the deadline for a new trash-pickup contract looms, the mayor has stepped up his efforts to push through the agreement.

On Wednesday, a post on the city’s Facebook page tells customers what would happen if a contractor is not selected by March 31.

According to that post, if the council rejects Richard’s, “collection will end on April 1 and trash will pile up until a solution is reached.”

The post goes on to state that if the RFP process has to begin again, “trash will pile up for no less than 90 days while a new RFP process runs its course.”

An RFP is a request for proposals. Cities issue RFPs to seek proposals from companies for professional services, such as garbage collection.

That post came the same afternoon Lumumba called the special council meeting. In a press release announcing the meeting, he said “a no vote against [Richard’s] is a vote against trash collection in the city of Jackson.”

Another post on Jackson’s official government page on Monday questions why the council has rejected Richard’s, saying the council has voted down “every contractor that was not Waste Management.”

Waste Management had been providing trash collection in the city for years. Their last contract ended on March 31, 2022.

The mayor and council have been at odds over who picks up Jackson residents’ trash since early 2022 when members first voted it down.

At a press conference this week, Council President Ashby Foote argued Richard’s isn’t the best qualified, saying its proposal scored lowest in every aspect but price during the evaluation process.

Proposals submitted during the RFP process are evaluated by a team that looks at everything from cost to experience.

“This really is a best and lowest competition. The mayor has chosen to just focus on price and nothing else,” Foote said. “We think that’s a mistake. And that’s where we really... the majority of the council has differed with the mayor on that particular point.”

As part of the October 2021 RFP, price accounted for 35 percent of the total score. With price included, Richard’s edged out the second-best proposal for twice-a-week collections with a cart.

A cart is a special 96-gallon garbage bin that customers would be required to use if the contract was approved.

However, the company was edged out on the twice-a-week option that did not require carts. That proposal was won by Waste Management. However, Lumumba refused to bring that proposal to the council after members rejected Richard’s.

The administration argues Richard’s is qualified to do the work and that their price will save the city tens of millions of dollars over time, including $4.3 million over the next year when compared to its closest competitor.

“We are prayerful that the fight over the city’s garbage collection will end this week,” Jackson’s Facebook page stated. “Never wanting to add to the financial burden of our residents... we plan to choose the most economical option for the people of Jackson.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.