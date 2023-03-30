‘Today, we all lost’: Jackson trash collections in limbo after council fails to get quorum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will no longer have a trash collector come April 1 after the city council failed to get a quorum at a special called meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was called by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to vote on a proposed six-year agreement with Richard’s Disposal.

Only three council members, Virgi Lindsay, Angelique Lee, and Brian Grizzell, showed up. Council members Ashby Foote, Aaron Banks, Vernon Hartley, and Kenneth Stokes were not present. Four members were needed for action to be taken.

“For the hoppers who will no longer have a job after next week, I am sorry that we could not come together as a council to fix this problem,” said Lee, the council’s vice president. “And most importantly, to the people, I cannot say I, but some of these council members failed you today. We need to hold them accountable.”

“I don’t know what is getting in the way, egos, pride, greed. I have no idea,” she continued. “But I know this, and it resonates in my head every morning, Mrs. Parker, from my ward, in my neighborhood, she continually tells me it’s the people who continue to lose. And today we all lost.”

The lack of a quorum means it’s unclear whether the city will have trash collections beginning on April 1. Jackson’s emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal ends on March 31, and there is no contractor in place to continue the service beyond that.

The mayor says he cannot move forward with a contract without council support, citing a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling. He also says that he’s unwilling to declare another state of emergency.

“I don’t know that the vendor is willing to do another emergency because we cannot afford it. Furthermore, this would be our third emergency. What would give us confidence that if we entered into another emergency that we cannot afford, we would not find ourselves right back in the exact same scenario?” he asked.

The current contract with Richard’s is a one-year emergency deal that was awarded last year under a state of emergency.

That agreement, though, was never approved by the council, and the council refused to pay the firm until after Richard’s brought suit.

Lumumba spoke to reporters following the meeting.

He said he would seek to add the contract to the council’s citizens’ agenda meeting at Thursday night.

The mayor, though, was unsure if he’ll have the support to do so. To add an emergency item, all members must vote in favor of adding it, he said.

“If that does not take place, we’ll give 24-hour notice again and that will put us [at] Saturday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor would not speculate why members were not present. He says members knew they would have to be in town Thursday for the citizen’s agenda meeting.

“It is not uncustomary that council members cannot make it to meetings, but they go through extraordinary measures in order to still attend to the most important matters of the city, one of which is to call in, in the event that they are unable to attend,” he said.

We reached out to Foote, Banks, and Hartley and are waiting to hear back. Stokes is out of town with his wife, who is in a Houston hospital.

Grizzell described the current situation as a crossroads for the city, “a very despicable one.”

“There was a conference this week. Three of us decided not to go, well, four. Two went, one got back yesterday, [and] one decided to fly out of town this morning,” he said. “Make this make sense to me.”

That conference was the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., which ran from March 26 to March 28.

Grizzell said the council’s failure to get a quorum proves all of Jackson’s detractors right.

“What this looks like, honestly, especially when we [are] having to deal with a state that is basically anti-Jackson, that is trying to do everything to just basically take away whatever control this council has, we’re proving them right,” he said. “Because we’re telling them that we cannot do business.”

“Hopefully, very soon, maybe even tomorrow, maybe we’ll have this issue squashed,” he added. “But just know that I’m tired of nice.”

