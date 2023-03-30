Things To Know Thursday, March 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi Senate votes not to confirm Robert Taylor as state superintendent of education

The Mississippi Senate has chosen not to confirm Dr. Robert Taylor as state superintendent of education. The final vote was 31-21. The nomination is being held on a motion to reconsider by Senator Juan Barnett. In a statement by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, he said that there were “legitimate concerns” about whether Taylor was the right person for the job. “With a position as important as the person overseeing the education of our children, Senators should vote their conscience and confirmation should not be taken lightly,” he added. Taylor’s career in education has spanned more than three decades and he served as the former deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. He is a native of Laurel, Mississippi, and is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate.

2. Three Hinds Co. detention officers arrested in contraband crackdown

Three Hinds County jail officers have been arrested and a large amount of contraband has been recovered following an operation at the Raymond Detention Center. The officers, Sgt. Harry Rutledge, 44, Officer Arkeisha Martin, 27, and Officer Kayla Sims, 27, were all taken into custody. Rutledge and Martin are charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility and introduction of contraband to a penal facility. Sims is charged with the introduction of contraband to a penal facility. All are felony charges, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

3. WLBT and Gray Television to host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief

Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a tornado destroyed her home, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez | AP)

WLBT and its parent company, Gray Television, will host Gray Day of Giving, Friday, March 31, a televised donation relief drive following devastating tornadoes in the Mississippi Delta. Gray stations in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi will join in the relief drive efforts organized by WLBT. The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit on March 24, claiming multiple lives, destroying homes, and displacing hundreds. In Rolling Fork and Silver City, the tornado was recorded as an EF-4. Other affected areas experienced EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes. To help launch the Gray Day of Giving, WLBT, and Gray Television are making a $25,000 donation to jumpstart the donation efforts. “Immediately following the tornadoes, we knew we had to organize a donation relief drive,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “Mississippi has been hit with a lot of tornadoes over the years, but this is definitely one of the worst I’ve ever seen.” When you donate to this Gray Day of Giving, 100% of your donation is applied to the Salvation Army relief efforts for Mississippi. Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text MSTORNADOES to 51555 to make a monetary donation.

