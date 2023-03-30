Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Imagine losing your mother, father, brother and home within a matter of seconds.

That’s what happened to DeAngelo White last Friday.

Seconds after he received a tornado warning alert on his phone, his life changed forever. A tornado ripped his home into pieces.

[READ MORE: Three family members killed, one severely injured in Mississippi tornado]

“Boom! It hit and we just felt the house moving and everything,” he said. “I felt, like, air over my head. So I knew we were, like, outside.”

He and his cousin picked debris off their backs and helped White get his wife and two children to safety.

After escaping, White rushed across the street to check on his parents and brother. He called their names, but no one answered.

Helen Munford, 54, Danny Munford, 51, and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.

White said his mother’s body had been thrown yards away and his father’s and brother’s bodies were found in a field behind the house.

White described his mom as a brilliant lady. She drove a school bus and taught.

“Man, I could write a book about my momma, you know?” White said. “I could write a book about her.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Three Hinds Co. detention officers arrested in contraband crackdown
Stephon Spann
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement

Latest News

Trauma: Displacement By A Storm Or Natural Disaster
Trauma: Displacement By A Storm Or Natural Disaster
Richard's Disposal employees load up a trash truck on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.
Will Jackson have trash pickup come April 1? Today’s council meeting could determine that
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, March 30
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warmer Thursday; windy Friday ahead of scattered storm risk