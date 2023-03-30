Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Secretary of State recognizes ‘Promote the Vote’ student winners

Secretary of State Michael Watson pictured with Promote the Vote 3rd-5th grade art contest...
Secretary of State Michael Watson pictured with Promote the Vote 3rd-5th grade art contest winners, (left to right); Kiyanna Wilson (2nd place), Si Sones (3rd place) and Caden Bonner (honorable mention, Quitman Upper Elementary) and Janilya Berry (1st place, Quitman Upper Elementary).(Mississippi Secretary of State's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Secretary of State Michael Watson honored K-12 students and teachers during a special awards ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums Thursday. The event marked the conclusion of the 2022 Promote the Vote program, a longstanding voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum.

The 2022 “Why Vote?” theme encouraged students to consider the importance of voting and how it corresponds to their beliefs and values. This year’s ceremony honored 34 student winners and their teachers from across the state. More than 19,000 students participated in the 2022 PTV program and more than 1.5 million students have participated since the program’s inception. See the list of winners, including local students, below:

Watch the ceremony below:

