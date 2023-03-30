Ridgeland names new head football coach

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland High School has found their next head coach and Athletic Director to lead Titans’ Athletics.

Former head coach Teddy Dyess retired from public school coaching in February after spending two seasons as the head man at Ridgeland. He has won over 200 games and three state championships in his public school coaching career.

Dyess confirmed Todd McDaniel will take the reigns as the next head football coach and AD of the Titans after leaving a region rival school.

Before taking the job, McDaniel was the AD and head coach of the Vicksburg High School Gators for three seasons.

He went 21-16 as the head coach of the Gators in his three-year tenure and led Vicksburg to the MHSAA 5A North State Championship game last season.

McDaniel will inherit Ridgeland’s star quarterback Garrison Davis for the upcoming season.

