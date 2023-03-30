Careers
Careers
Officials, Mayor of Rolling Fork warn against sightseeing visitors

By Morgan Harris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - “We’re just gonna ask folks to not come in for sightseeing purposes. Now is not the time this is not the place to do that simple because it’s dangerous.”

Mayor Eldridge Walker of Rolling Fork, Mississippi says the amount of people coming to see the destruction caused by EF-4 tornado in his city is not only disheartening, but it’s hurting the city’s progress.

“We have utility trucks that are working trying to get power back to the city we have Atmos Energy trying to get gas back to the city but overall don’t come if there’s not a need,” Mayor Walker said. “Just don’t come, because this is not the place to be right now.”

At least 21 people lost their lives during the fatal storms that swept through Mississippi last Friday.

Along with sightseers, some looters have rummaged through destroyed houses and businesses.

“We’re a very small department with only 10 officers including myself and the city is pretty much wide open,” Assistant Police Chief for the Rolling Fork Police Department Herbert Caeser said.

To help protect the city and the property that is left, 30 state troopers are patrolling in Sharkey County right now.

Dozens of other gaming law enforcement are also keeping an eye on things.

“It really inhibits our Ability One to, to maintain safety, because that’s extra people in a dangerous area that we have to be mindful of and it keeps those workers who are there who have a specific goal and a specific task that they’re trying to accomplish,” Colonel Randy Ginn of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. “It might keep them from getting that done as quickly or as efficient efficiently as they could, if they didn’t have the extra people there who really aren’t there for anything other than to be looking around.”

Between downed power lines, debris, glass, and the people who are here working to rebuild this city: it is neither safe nor smart to visit this city right now.

Mayor Walker has this to say if you’re thinking of coming to Rolling Fork without a legitimate reason.

“We appreciate your concerns, but please don’t come,” he said.

