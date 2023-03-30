Northwest Rankin softball battling through one of the hardest schedules in the state

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - 17 games into the season, the Northwest Rankin softball team is 15-2 with just 29 runs allowed in those games. Cougars’ head coach Mike Armstrong credits his pitching and defense with the few runs allowed.

“We practice defense probably more than we do offense,” he said. “You’re going to win a championship with defense and pitching more than you will offense.”

One of those pitchers, junior Jolie Hays, said defense is important when playing in important games.

“We take pride in our defense, because in close games against good competition, that’s really what’s going to matter the most,” she said.

Despite the great record and run differential (the Cougars are outscoring opponents 123-29), Northwest Rankin is not playing a weak schedule. The Cougars’ opponents this year include defending 5A champions Neshoba Central (13-2 this season), two-time defending 4A champs Kosciusko (13-5), and solid 6A teams like Madison Central (14-4-1) and Germantown (9-6). In fact, the Cougars’ opponents are a combined 118-57-2 in games not against the Cougars, good for a .672 winning percentage.

“We make the schedule tough,” Armstrong said. “It’s the top two or three in the state every year. It hurts you on your overall record, probably in the long run, but it gets you prepared for the playoffs.”

The added wrinkle, the Cougars are a very young team, with only one senior on the roster, and this high-leverage games gets the younger players experience playing in big games before playoffs.

“Obviously, we try to play a good competition every year, and in the playoffs we know it’ll pay off,” said sophomore shortstop Brooke Smith.

However, with all the intensity in the season, the Cougars know how to have fun when they need to. Coach Armstrong and the players said they like to joke around a lot to help bring levity to games and practices.

“We know we’ve got to have a good balance of having fun and focusing, so that when it comes to game time, we know what to do,” Smith said.

“It lets us stay loose and just do what we do best and not have too much pressure on us because pressure can get to you, so we just have good times with each other and play the best we can,” Hays said.

The Cougars have nine games left before playoffs start.

