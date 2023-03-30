Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint

Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint
Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man could get life in prison after robbing a Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint.

The incident happened in May of 2021 at the Staybridge Suites.

Noah Bradford, 24, of Jackson, walked to the front desk of the hotel wearing a hoodie and mask, jumped behind the counter, and pulled a gun on the woman working.

He demanded money, and when he received the $250 from the register, he ran away.

Officers were soon able to obtain surveillance footage from both the Staybridge as well as surrounding businesses and they developed a suspected vehicle used in the robbery.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, officers were able to track that car back to Bradford.

Upon execution of a search warrant on Bradford’s apartment, they found the clothes he had used in the robbery as well as the gun, which had been hidden in the tank of his toilet.

After a short deliberation, a jury found Bradford guilty of one count of armed robbery for the 2021 robbery, where he faces life in prison.

Bradford has also been accused of murder and several armed robberies in Hinds County. He was given non-adjudicated probation on a charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery and was still on probation at the time of the Ridgeland robbery.

He is also currently facing a kidnapping charge in Hinds County, which is still pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Three Hinds Co. detention officers arrested in contraband crackdown
Stephon Spann
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement

Latest News

Trauma: Displacement By A Storm Or Natural Disaster
Trauma: Displacement By A Storm Or Natural Disaster
Mississippi state Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, left, speaks at a news conference Wednesday,...
Rejection of Black educator angers some Mississippi senators
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado