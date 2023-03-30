Man could get life in prison after robbing Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man could get life in prison after robbing a Ridgeland hotel clerk at gunpoint.

The incident happened in May of 2021 at the Staybridge Suites.

Noah Bradford, 24, of Jackson, walked to the front desk of the hotel wearing a hoodie and mask, jumped behind the counter, and pulled a gun on the woman working.

He demanded money, and when he received the $250 from the register, he ran away.

Officers were soon able to obtain surveillance footage from both the Staybridge as well as surrounding businesses and they developed a suspected vehicle used in the robbery.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, officers were able to track that car back to Bradford.

Upon execution of a search warrant on Bradford’s apartment, they found the clothes he had used in the robbery as well as the gun, which had been hidden in the tank of his toilet.

After a short deliberation, a jury found Bradford guilty of one count of armed robbery for the 2021 robbery, where he faces life in prison.

Bradford has also been accused of murder and several armed robberies in Hinds County. He was given non-adjudicated probation on a charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery and was still on probation at the time of the Ridgeland robbery.

He is also currently facing a kidnapping charge in Hinds County, which is still pending.

