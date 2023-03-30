Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jefferson County man sentenced to over 24 years on drug trafficking and firearm charges
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine and multiple other charges.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Boris Ward, 50, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office release said he conducted two selling jobs of methamphetamine in Jefferson County on June 1st and June 13th, 2018.

After the two sales, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies executed a search warrant at Ward’s residence and recovered 10 firearms and over a half kilogram of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Ward, who was previously convicted in Illinois for armed robbery, attempted murder, and distribution of cocaine, was also previously convicted Jefferson County for escaping a correctional facility and possession of cocaine.

