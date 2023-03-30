First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It won’t be as cool out tonight now that winds are out of the south and with clouds expected to gradually increase overhead. Low temperatures will likely bottom out in the lower 60s in most locations by morning. Winds are expected to pick up quite a bit on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front to our west. Gusts tomorrow could be as high as 30 to 40 MPH, which would be outside of any potential thunderstorms. It will also be a warm one tomorrow with highs in the 80s. This front will also bring the area the chance for showers and a few storms, some which may be strong. While there could be a few passing showers during the daytime hours, the potential for a strong storm likely wouldn’t emerge until after sunset. Gusty winds, hail, and a brief tornado are possible with isolated strong to severe storms, if any. This activity should exit by Saturday morning. Saturday will feature quiet conditions in the wake of the front with highs in the upper 70s. Chances for rain and thunderstorms could begin to pick back up late Sunday into Monday as another disturbance drifts in. We will likely briefly dry out on and warm up to near 90 degrees on Tuesday before more unsettled weather arrives by mid to late week.

