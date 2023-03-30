First Alert Forecast: warmer Thursday; windy Friday ahead of scattered storm risk

THURSDAY: With high pressure nearby, we’ll see a quiet, bright and warm afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80 after the cool start in the 40s. Gradually, clouds will begin to roll back into the region as the high pressure ridge shifts farther east. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as clouds roll back into the area.

FRIDAY: Our next system will be rolling into the area through the latter parts of Friday. Ahead of it, expect mostly to variably cloudy skies with a risk for a few passing showers and storms with highs in the 80s. Winds will pick up ahead of the opportunity for storms by late Friday evening into Saturday. Gusts could be in the 30-40 mph range, outside of any storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with strong wind, hail and spin-up threat. Most storms will exit by sunrise Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Most of the rain will exit through Saturday morning, but with a frontal boundary nearby, another wave of rain and storms will shift through the area by the latter part of Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will reach well into the 80s; nearing 90 by Tuesday ahead of our next system due in by Wednesday – eventually bringing more rain chances and a slight cool down through mid-late next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

