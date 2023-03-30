First Alert Forecast: warm, bright Thursday; chance for storms to emerge late Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warmer afternoon is in store now that winds have shifted out of the south. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to top out in 70s to near 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. It won’t be as cool tonight as clouds begin to build in overhead resulting in low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Winds are expected to pick up quite a bit on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front to our west. Gusts tomorrow could be as high as 30 to 40 MPH, which would be outside of any potential thunderstorms. It will also be a warm one tomorrow with highs in the 80s. This front will also bring the area the chance for showers and a few storms, some which may be strong. While there could be a few passing showers during the daytime hours, the potential for a strong storm likely wouldn’t emerge until after sunset. Gusty winds, hail, and possibly a brief tornado are the threats with isolated strong storms, if any. This activity should exit by Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature quiet conditions in the wake of the front with highs in the upper 70s. Chances for rain and thunderstorms could begin to pick back up late Sunday into Monday as another disturbance drifts in. We will likely briefly dry out on and warm up to near 90 degrees on Tuesday before more unsettled weather arrives by mid to late week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.