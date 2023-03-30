Briarwood One owner agrees to clean up, secure facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a dilapidated office building in Northeast Jackson has agreed to bring it into compliance with Jackson city code, more than a month after he asked the Hinds County Chancery Court to block his arrest for failing to do so.

This week, Mike Kohan and the city agreed to a plan of remediation which will require Kohan to bring the Briarwood One office building into compliance with the International Property Maintenance Code.

According to a copy of the order, all previous judgments handed down in Jackson Municipal Court are stayed and will be vacated upon Kohan’s compliance.

To comply, Kohan will be required to remove trash and debris from the property, drain all standing water, and obtain a certificate of mold remediation. He also must secure the facility by boarding entrances to it.

In addition, Kohan is required to submit an engineering report regarding the structural condition of the facility by Friday.

The property will be reinspected by city officials on April 5, court documents state. Failure to comply with the building codes will result in fines of $1,000 per violation up to $4,000 and additional sanctions for noncompliance not to exceed $100,000.

A hand-written note added to the agreement states the court also has the option of resurrecting its previous order from March 24, 2024, calling for Kohan’s arrest and extradition for failure to comply.

The order comes weeks after Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds signed an order to arrest the owner of the 90,000-square-foot building “immediately” after ignoring a court order to tear down the facility.

Reynolds previously sentenced Kohan to six months behind bars, but suspended that sentence pending the demolition of the former office building.

Kohan, the managing member of Briarwood Realty Holding LLC, appealed the decision to Hinds County Chancery Court.

Chancery Judge Tametrice Hodges granted the building’s owner a temporary restraining order, preventing the city’s ruling from being enforced.

The city, though, fired back, saying the court didn’t have the jurisdiction to grant relief in a criminal case.

As part of the new order, Kohan has agreed to dismiss that complaint.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.