Bond set for trio arrested in contraband crackdown at Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The three former officers arrested in a contraband crackdown at the Raymond Detention Center have received bond in Hinds County Court.

On Thursday, Judge Johnnie McDaniels set bond at $50,000 for Harry Rutledge, a former sergeant at the detention center, and $25,000 each for Arkeisha Martin and Kayla Sims.

Rutledge and Martin are charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility and introduction of contraband to a penal facility. Sims is charged with introduction of contraband to a penal facility.

The three were arrested Tuesday night, while still on duty and booked into the jail. They were terminated from their positions on Wednesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Jones said Rutledge and Martin were believed to have conspired with detainees previously to bring illegal items into the jail.

Operation Contraband Crackdown occurred Tuesday. In addition to the three arrests, sheriff’s deputies seized tobacco, fentanyl, marijuana, prescription pills, and lighters. According to Jones, a gun and illegal narcotics were also found in one of the former officers’ vehicles.

