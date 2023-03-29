Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Vicksburg High School under ‘soft-lockdown’ after online threat

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg High School is under a “soft-lockdown” after an anonymous threat online.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, there is no active shooter on the high school’s campus.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones added that the threat was “an out-of-state threat” through Instagram, the outlet stated.

Even so, Vicksburg police and District School Resource officers are on-site providing additional security.

Students are remaining inside the school at this time.

“Everyone is safe and we will keep you informed of any other developments,” the Vicksburg Warren School District posted online.

