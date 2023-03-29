Careers
Three Hinds Co. detention officers arrested in contraband crackdown

(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims
(L to R): Sgt. Harry Rutledge, Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, Detention Officer Kayla Sims(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Hinds County jail officers have been arrested and a large amount of contraband has been recovered following an operation at the Raymond Detention Center.

The officers, Sgt. Harry Rutledge, 44, Officer Arkeisha Martin, 27, and Officer Kayla Sims, 27, were all taken into custody.

Rutledge and Martin are charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility and introduction of contraband to a penal facility. Sims is charged with introduction of contraband to a penal facility.

All are felony charges, Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

The arrests were made as part of the Operation Contraband Crackdown, which involved the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division and Narcotics Division.

It comes days after the man charged with killing two people during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade was seen in a video from his jail cell at the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones says the operation was planned prior to that video being released and said those arrested were not necessarily connected to that incident.

The officers were on duty at the time of their arrest. They were charged and booked into the Raymond Detention Center, Jones said in a news release.

The three are currently on administrative leave with pay pending termination, which should be completed Wednesday.

WLBT Digital Manager Josh Carter contributed to this story.

