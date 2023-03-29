Things To Know Wednesday, March 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend. (AP)

President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend. He answered “yes” to a reporter’s question while speaking to the press pool following a visit to North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Read more here.

2. 10 year old actor from Jackson performs on Broadway

He is a Jackson native and only 10 years old, but already his face and name are on a Broadway marquee. Camden McKinnon is in the spotlight for his work and has plans to help other kids interested in acting. We talked with Camden and his mom, Candice Crump, from New York. Full story here.

3. Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live (Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Bond has been set for the Columbus, Mississippi woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live. Kadejah Brown was charged with murder after the Saturday morning shooting at the Greentree Apartments. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing for most of the night. He told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot. Full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.