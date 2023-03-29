Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

President Biden and First Lady to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms on Friday.

This confirmed by a press release sent by the White House on Wednesday.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 21 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest
Mississippi Senate votes not to confirm Robert Taylor as state superintendent of education
Mississippi Senate votes not to confirm Robert Taylor as state superintendent of education
Mayor says a vote against Richard’s is a vote against trash collection in Jackson
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
Reeves: All flags to fly at half-staff until Friday in honor of storm, shooting victims