Parents charged in death of infant

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The parents of a two-month-old have been charged in the death of their child.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at the 1000 block of Morgans Lane in Pike County on Friday, March 24.

Upon arrival, CPR was being administrated by the family on the baby, and the deputies took over administrating CPR until AAA Ambulance Service arrived at the house.

The infant was transported to Southwest Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

After investigation, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office determined that certain family members were in violation of no-contact and custody orders were put in place by the courts.

During the investigation, the child’s parents, Shelby Granger and Cameron Style, were arrested and charged with contempt of court and negligent homicide with further charges pending.

According to the sheriff’s office, Granger and Style were seen in court Wednesday, where they were charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, and contempt of court.

Bond was set at $250,000 for both parents following the additional charges.

