New police department, hotels, and more are on their way to Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The small burg of Gluckstadt is growing fast and outgrowing some of its current facilities. The new police department is one of those entities.

It will have a new building in the center of the town along with new shops, lodgings and more now under construction.

A two acre lot on Gluckstadt Way is in sight of the Germantown High School football field and will soon be the new location of the Gluckstadt Police Department.

“It’s gonna fit real well with a rising city that’s booming,” said Gluckstadt Police Department Assistant Chief Barry Hale.

Wednesday, Gluckstadt’s young police department was also doing its part in the tornado recovery, delivering supplies from a weekend drive.

“This morning we took a 45 foot semi trailer and three small trailers up to Vaiden what is one of the drop off points,” said Hale.

Back home they are working out of city hall and need more space for police unit parking and daily operations. The 14 officers and staff will be moving to a more than 14 thousand square foot building.

“It’s gonna be state of the art. It’s gonna have all of the nice amenities,” said Hale. “We’re going to have a dispatch center inside, municipal court’s gonna be inside.”

The new facility will also have holding cells, a small gym and conference room. Groundbreaking is expected for late April or early May weather pending.

The growing town of 3,500 is also welcoming new businesses.

Phase One of Germantown Village is underway on Calhoun Station Parkway.

Bellamare Development of Canton is building two hotels, restaurants and retail space on the site.

According to the website, it will be a 35 acre mixed use development. The second phase of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

