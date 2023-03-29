Mobile field hospital deployed to storm-ravaged Rolling Fork

Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is coordinating with the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to deploy a mobile field hospital to Rolling Fork.
Large tents and other components necessary to create a hospital are being set up Wednesday at the National Guard Armory, 19719 U.S. 61 in Rolling Fork.
When it becomes fully operational on Friday, it will be the temporary home of the Delta Health Center hospital and medical clinic system for both Sharkey and Issaquena counties.
See part of the medical center’s statement below.
