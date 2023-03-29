Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mayor says a vote against Richard’s is a vote against trash collection in Jackson

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day before a special council meeting to vote on a trash-hauling contract, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has thrown down the gauntlet.

“A no vote against this contract is a vote against trash collection in the city of Jackson,” he said.

Lumumba has called a special meeting of the council, where he will offer up a contract with Richard’s Disposal to provide solid waste collection services for the next four years, with two one-year extension options.

The meeting comes days before the city’s current emergency contract with Richard’s expires. The firm has been hauling waste under that agreement since April 1, 2022. However, the contract was never ratified by the council.

The council has rejected hiring Richard’s at least eight times since the mayor first proposed the firm in early 2022.

The meeting is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Jackson City Hall.

