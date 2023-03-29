Mayor says a vote against Richard’s is a vote against trash collection in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day before a special council meeting to vote on a trash-hauling contract, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has thrown down the gauntlet.

“A no vote against this contract is a vote against trash collection in the city of Jackson,” he said.

Lumumba has called a special meeting of the council, where he will offer up a contract with Richard’s Disposal to provide solid waste collection services for the next four years, with two one-year extension options.

The meeting comes days before the city’s current emergency contract with Richard’s expires. The firm has been hauling waste under that agreement since April 1, 2022. However, the contract was never ratified by the council.

The council has rejected hiring Richard’s at least eight times since the mayor first proposed the firm in early 2022.

The meeting is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Jackson City Hall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.