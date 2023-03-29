Man arrested for murder on Agape Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for murder at 11:47 a.m. on March 27.

The department says officers took Avant Tims into custody for killing someone on Agape Dirve on March 15.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-(TIPS)8477.

