JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for embezzlement on March 27.

Officers took Stephon Spann into custody on School Street in Ridgeland.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-(TIPS)8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.