Mothers of Murdered Sons
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement

Stephon Spann
Stephon Spann(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for embezzlement on March 27.

Officers took Stephon Spann into custody on School Street in Ridgeland.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-(TIPS)8477.

