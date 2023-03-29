Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The department says Earl Walters, 30, drove to South Prentiss Street in his 2022 silver Honda Accord, tag number PAD7800, and kidnapped Janay Burley.

Burley is described as a Black woman who is five feet, one inch tall. Walters is currently out on bond for two aggravated assault charges.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-(TIPS)8477.

