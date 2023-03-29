Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The department says Earl Walters, 30, drove to South Prentiss Street in his 2022 silver Honda Accord, tag number PAD7800, and kidnapped Janay Burley.

Burley is described as a Black woman who is five feet, one inch tall. Walters is currently out on bond for two aggravated assault charges.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-(TIPS)8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

Latest News

House Bill 1020 conference report filed but recommitted for more work
Avant Tims
Man arrested for murder on Agape Drive in Jackson
Stephon Spann
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement
The Olympics of dance return to Jackson during the 12th USA IBC competition